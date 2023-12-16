Kadarius Toney Says Refs Lied About Controversial Offsides Penalty

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs are still whining about the offensive offsides penalty that negated a wild go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Well, at least Kadarius Toney still is.

The wide receiver spoke to reporters for the first time since the incident on Thursday. According to Toney, the referees “lied” about a previous warning — even though replays clearly showed his foot was past the line of the scrimmage.

“Whether it was, an inch, two inches, whatever in front of the ball, the referee got a job to let me know,” Toney said.

“He didn’t make no effort. You watch the video, he didn’t make no effort to say anything about no alignment. So apparently, he wanted to do that regardless.”

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to Kadarius Toney for the touchdown, but it's called back pic.twitter.com/QxyP6bhqAc — Tanner Phifer Highlight Hub – @TannerPhiferNFL (@hub_pf40320) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes lost his mind on the sidelines afterward and had to be restrained from going after the officials. But after creating a PR nightmare for himself, the two-time Super Bowl MVP apologized for his temper tantrum.

Toney, though, still hasn’t taken responsibility.

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kadarius Toney Blames Officials For Not Warning Him

As of Thursday, the 24 year old is still clinging to the excuse that the refs should have told him he was lined up offsides.

“They came back and lied and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to a ref,” Toney said.

But according to Carl Cheffers, one of the game’s referees, said it’s not his job to save players from themselves.

“Ultimately, if they looked for alignment advice, certainly we are going to give it to them,” Cheffers said. “But ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. And certainly, no warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they’re actually blocking our view of the ball.”

Referee Carl Cheffers stands by the offsides call against the Chiefs 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xX5gv4aNUG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 11, 2023

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the decision was “embarrassing” for the NFL before admitting later in the week that Toney never checked with the refs.

“We would give them some sort of a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning,” Cheffers said. “If it’s egregious enough, it would be beyond warning.”

The defending Super Bowl champs have found themselves in a bit of a slump. The once-dominant Chiefs have lost two in a row and four of their last six. At 8-5, Kansas City still leads the AFC West, but with only a one-game advantage on the surging Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday. Hopefully, for their sake, Kadarius Toney has spent the past week learning where to find the neutral zone.

