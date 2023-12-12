Patrick Mahomes Walks Back Embarrassing Behavior, Uses Classic PR 101 Spin

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to be a bad influence on little kids.

Mahomes melted down after the refs correctly flagged Kadarius Toney for being offsides on a play that led to a wild go-ahead touchdown against the Bills.

The play was *CORRECTLY* called back and the Chiefs ended up losing. The team’s star QB threw a tantrum during his postgame handshake with Josh Allen, yelled at the refs and more or less just acted like a child.

I don’t mind Mahomes yelling at the ref.



I don’t mind Mahomes griping in the presser.



It annoys me greatly that he’s complaining about it in his handshake with Josh Allen.



pic.twitter.com/f2wfssnolj — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes wants all the smoke on the sideline 😤pic.twitter.com/LqOVwBlrIT — OutKick (@Outkick) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes regrets behavior against the Bills.

The Chiefs QB has been taking some serious criticism since his Sunday antics, but he’s now pulling out the crisis PR playbook and dialed up the perfect response:

It’s all about the kids.

“I regret the way I acted towards Josh (Allen) after the game. Because he had nothing to do with it. So, I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sidelines,” Mahomes said Monday during an appearance on “The Drive” with Carrington Harrison.

You can listen to his comments, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Patrick Mahomes joined @cdotharrison on #TheDrive and explained that he regrets the way he reacted on the sideline following the offside call on Toney.



FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://t.co/sxAe97qQni pic.twitter.com/Fv61ilbWR1 — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) December 11, 2023

This is very smart spin from Patrick Mahomes. This is a veteran move right here. This is a man who understands crisis PR.

Mahomes has been getting torched and rightfully so. He behaved like a little kid who had his toy taken away. Toney was 100% offsides and the ref who threw the flag absolutely made the correct call. Instead of accepting it and moving on, Mahomes decided the best course of action was to throw a tantrum.

Now, instead of just apologizing, he wants to remind everyone he’s out here setting an example for little kids. He’s not worried about himself. The dual-threat QB is worried about the kids. That’s how big of a heart he has. Whenever in trouble, always start talking about being a role model. It never fails.

Patrick Mahomes regrets his behavior against the Bills because it’s a bad example for kids. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How can you dislike Mahomes? All he wants to be is a great role model? Obviously, I’m being sarcastic, but in all seriousness, this is a veteran spin move. This man wasn’t born last night. He knows how to change the narrative, and that’s exactly what he’s attempting to do.