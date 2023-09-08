Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Puts Up All-Time Stinker In Chiefs’ Upset Loss To Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Videos by OutKick

Kadarius Toney’s a bit rusty.

The Kansas City Chiefs wideout had a night to forget with an all-time stinker of a performance that ultimately cost KC the win.

The defending Super Bowl champs lost at home in Arrowhead to Dan Campbell’s Lions, 21-20.

Yes, you can credit Campbell’s b*llsy first-quarter fake punt, which ended with an Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving touchdown. Or Detroit’s defense, which held MVP Patrick Mahomes to 226 passing yards (2 TDs) and an “interception.”

Neither stole the spotlight quite like Toney’s butterfingers. Toney’s cold hands in the first quarter bounced an easy pass from Mahomes to the Lions defense for a pick-6.

BRIAN BRANCH PICK SIX!!! pic.twitter.com/9wuHF26VSe — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 8, 2023

Or the pair of fourth-quarter drops on potential go-ahead drives.

And Kadarius Toney drops ANOTHER one.



And it went right through his hands while wide open… pic.twitter.com/EckSJufnsm — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) September 8, 2023

Toney dropped four passes on five targets. He finished Thursday’s game with one catch for a yard.

For a player that talked big talk, KT couldn’t back it up in Week 1.

Toney caught headlines in the offseason for repeatedly bashing his former team, the New York Giants.

Toney flaunted his recent Super Bowl win over the team and its fans, stemming from the Giants’ midseason trade with KC to get rid of the contentious wideout.

That version of Super Bowl Toney was not on the Chiefs offense Thursday night. It was as if the fictitious Monstars got ahold of Toney in the locker room and wiped his ability to catch footballs.