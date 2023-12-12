Juwan Howard Nearly Comes To Blows With Fellow Coach: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh’s got company. … Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard tends to find headlines for negative reasons. An investigation has been launched regarding an alleged incident where Juwan Howard nearly got involved in a physical altercation with the team’s strength and conditioning coach during a heated argument.

With the latest fit of rage making news, all eyes are now on Michigan as it decides on a future with or without the volatile coach. According to The Athletic, an investigation is under review by the university; the investigation is not currently handled by Michigan’s athletic department, reports add.

No changes regarding Howard’s latest incident have been made by Michigan’s athletic director Warde Manuel, as of Monday afternoon.

The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn relayed the following:

“A confrontation between Howard and longtime U-M strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in a team practice late last week is being explored and going through a university review process. It is university procedure for such a review to be conducted outside of the athletic department. Multiple sources say claims of punches being thrown in the aforementioned altercation are inaccurate. Sanderson did not travel to lowa with the team for Michigan’s game at lowa today. He did not return a call for comment. According to a university source, Sanderson currently remains part of the program. Worth noting: Howard remains under a zero-tolerance policy instituted by U-M after striking a Wisconsin assistant coach in February 2022.”

Howard has been away from the Wolverines’ sideline this year because of a heart procedure he underwent in September. Michigan’s assistant coach, Phil Martelli, has filled in for Howard.

The reported outburst by Howard spawned questions regarding his job status with Michigan. In December 2022, Howard gave Michigan basketball a bad image after the coach berated a game official to the point where the student-athletes had to hold Howard back.

Of course, there’s also the infamous post-game slap Howard delivered to Wisconsin MBB coach, Greg Gard, in 2022.

Chances are Juwan Howard and Warde Manuel will soon meet to determine a way forward. The Wolverines are 5-5 in Howard’s absence. Howard boasts an 84-53 record as Michigan’s head coach.

Will Howard coach another Michigan game in his career? Let us know your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.