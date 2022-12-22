Juwan Howard Loses His Cool, Again, Yells ‘Don’t F-cking Touch Me’ At His Own Player Holding Him Back From Official

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Juwan Howard lost his cool on the bench and made a fool out of himself. This time around was different for the Michigan head coach, however. Instead of slapping an opposing coach in the handshake line, he elected to yell at his own player and catch him with an accidental shoulder while yelling “don’t f-cking touch me.”

The incident came with less than a minute left in the Wolverines’ neutral site 8-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Howard was clearly frustrated with the officials, so much so that his own players had to hold him back from one referee. Somehow he wasn’t issued a technical foul.

I like Juwan Howard's fight and this particular moment isn't too bad. That said, it's yet another rough look for a guy who's had some bad moments on the bench pic.twitter.com/GyhnEYlI7C — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) December 22, 2022

The yelling at the official isn’t the bad look here. Every coach around the country gets into it with referees from time to time, it’s Howard quickly turning around and yelling at his player “don’t f-cking touch me” that’s so bad.

You can’t question Juwan Howard’s passion, but he may want to try expressing it in a different way. A guy who was suspended for slapping a Wisconsin coach last year should probably try to avoid scenes in which his own players have to hold him back from causing even more damage.

Michigan fell to 7-4 on the year with its loss to the Tar Heels on Wednesday night and wraps up a not-so-great out-of-conference run for the program.

The Wolverines had four marquee out-of-conference matchups on the slate against Arizona State, Virginia, Kentucky, and UNC and lost all four games.

