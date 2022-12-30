Jutta Leerdam, ‘World’s Hottest Speed Skater,’ Says ‘Extra Fat’ Is Key To Success

OutKick’s newest star, speed skating sensation Jutta Leerdam, has finally revealed her secret to success.

Apparently, it’s all the extra meat on her bones.

In an interview with NPO Radio earlier this week, Leerdam, who has amassed a massive social media following, said her astonishing success is due to her “extra fat.”

“I have become stronger and heavier,” Leerdam said Wednesday, just hours before she won the NK sprint for the third time and set a pair of track records along the way.

“I now use that extra fat as strength.”

Jutta Leerdam bulks up and dominates Instagram

What a revelation. Speaking as a 30-year-old male with a #dadbod and a decade removed from being anything that resembles an athlete, it’s good to know all my extra fat won’t go to waste.

Leerdam is a budding star around the world, setting speed skating records every other day and crushing social media. She has over 3 million Instagram followers, and just this week set track records on both Tuesday AND Wednesday in the 1,000 meters (1.12.83 and 1.12.80).

Leerdam followed that up by celebrating her 24th birthday on Friday. What a week!

The Dutch athlete, who is also an Olympian, won a gold medal in the 1,000 meter earlier this month, and is an absolute machine in that event.

Off the ice, she’s become a sensation for giving her followers and inside look into the life of the “World’s Hottest Speed Skater.”

And it’s all because she’s put on a little extra weight and used it to her advantage. Take notes, folks.

Work smarter, not harder.

Jutta Leerdam

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

