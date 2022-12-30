Jutta Leerdam, ‘World’s Hottest Speed Skater,’ Says ‘Extra Fat’ Is Key To Success

OutKick’s newest star, speed skating sensation Jutta Leerdam, has finally revealed her secret to success.

Apparently, it’s all the extra meat on her bones.

In an interview with NPO Radio earlier this week, Leerdam, who has amassed a massive social media following, said her astonishing success is due to her “extra fat.”

“I have become stronger and heavier,” Leerdam said Wednesday, just hours before she won the NK sprint for the third time and set a pair of track records along the way.

“I now use that extra fat as strength.”

Jutta Leerdam says extra fat is big part of her succes.

Jutta Leerdam bulks up and dominates Instagram

What a revelation. Speaking as a 30-year-old male with a #dadbod and a decade removed from being anything that resembles an athlete, it’s good to know all my extra fat won’t go to waste.

Leerdam is a budding star around the world, setting speed skating records every other day and crushing social media. She has over 3 million Instagram followers, and just this week set track records on both Tuesday AND Wednesday in the 1,000 meters (1.12.83 and 1.12.80).

Leerdam followed that up by celebrating her 24th birthday on Friday. What a week!

🏆 2 track records, 1 PB, 3 wins. Thank you Thialf!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @JumboVismaIce pic.twitter.com/H7v4xum6Ap — Jutta Leerdam (@JuttaLeerdam_) December 28, 2022

The Dutch athlete, who is also an Olympian, won a gold medal in the 1,000 meter earlier this month, and is an absolute machine in that event.

Off the ice, she’s become a sensation for giving her followers and inside look into the life of the “World’s Hottest Speed Skater.”

And it’s all because she’s put on a little extra weight and used it to her advantage. Take notes, folks.

Work smarter, not harder.