Justin Thomas Signs OnlyFans Model Karin Hart’s Chest At Valspar

Two-time PGA champ Justin Thomas had a Hart-to-Hart with a super fan at the Valspar Championship this weekend. The woman happened to be a popular OnlyFans model.
OnlyFans model and hot golf influencer Karin Hart was celebrating her birthday all week and made an appearance at Palm Harbor, Fla., to meet her idol.
As Thomas signed items for fans, Hart went up to JT and convinced him to sign her boob. “Yeah, baby, come on … sign it, sign it!” Hart pleaded.
It was hard for Thomas not to notice Hart, so he relented and gave her a birthday present with an autograph right on her chest. Hart noted on Instagram that the encounter with Thomas made her year.
JT isn’t the only athlete on Hart’s wishlist. The OnlyFans model previously set thirst traps for a recently single Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.
Happy Birthday, Karin!
