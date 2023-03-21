Justin Thomas Signs OnlyFans Model Karin Hart’s Chest At Valspar

Videos by OutKick

Two-time PGA champ Justin Thomas had a Hart-to-Hart with a super fan at the Valspar Championship this weekend. The woman happened to be a popular OnlyFans model.

OnlyFans model and hot golf influencer Karin Hart was celebrating her birthday all week and made an appearance at Palm Harbor, Fla., to meet her idol.

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA – MARCH 18: Justin Thomas of the United States waits with caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay before hitting his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 18, 2023 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As Thomas signed items for fans, Hart went up to JT and convinced him to sign her boob. “Yeah, baby, come on … sign it, sign it!” Hart pleaded.

Instagram: @karinhart Instagram: @karinhart

Had a blast with my girls last night celebrating my bday!! 🥳🍀🎂💕 pic.twitter.com/ElSAiKDx3l — Karin Hart (@KarinHart) March 18, 2023

It was hard for Thomas not to notice Hart, so he relented and gave her a birthday present with an autograph right on her chest. Hart noted on Instagram that the encounter with Thomas made her year.

Will you be at the #ValsparChamp today? ⛳️🐍🎨 It’s cold here today so I’m glad I wore my cute dress yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ftowuqvEA — Karin Hart (@KarinHart) March 19, 2023

JT isn’t the only athlete on Hart’s wishlist. The OnlyFans model previously set thirst traps for a recently single Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Happy Birthday, Karin!