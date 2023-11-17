Justin Jefferson Said He’d Have No Clue Who Creed Was If It Wasn’t For Kirk Cousins

Videos by OutKick

Leave it to Kirk Cousins to show his younger teammates about the music of yesteryear. Had it not been for him, Justin Jefferson would have no idea who Creed was.

At least not the band…

For some reason, this has been the fall of Creed, and I’m here for it. I don’t know what kind of post-grunge sorcery those guys have been conjuring as of late, but teams that rally Creed music go places.

At least until they show up in person, in which case, they lay an egg that night, but go on to win the World Series.

The Vikings are one of those teams that found the band, and perhaps the least surprising part of it is that Kirk Cousins is leading the charge and opening his teammates’ musical horizons.

Jefferson Only Knew About The ‘Creed’ Movies, Not The Band

Jefferson, who has been out of the lineup for a few weeks, talked to reporters on Thursday, and he was asked about the team’s habit of rallying around the band’s tunes this season.

Justin Jefferson on the #Vikings’ Creed invasion: “The only ‘Creed’ I knew about was the boxing movie. I did not know about no Creed until Kirk Cousins started playing it in the locker room.” — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 16, 2023

“The only ‘Creed’ I knew about was the boxing movie,” Jefferson said. “I did not know about no Creed until Kirk Cousins started playing it in the locker room.”

It shouldn’t be surprising that Jefferson wasn’t up on Creed. He’s 24 years old, why would he be?

What’s important is that he knows now, and you know what? I bet you’re going to see a lot of Vikings on hand when Creed roles into Walker, Minnesota on July 20, 2024.

Surely they can sauce Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson some laminates and let them hang backstage. I mean, Creed was partly responsible for this Vikings team that saw a resurgence in October after a terrible start. That has continued even after Cousins went down with an injury and was replaced by Josh Dobbs.

