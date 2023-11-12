Josh Dobbs Needs Help Finding Vikings Locker Room Ahead Of First Home Game

Videos by OutKick

It’s tough to be the new guy. But it’s a role Josh Dobbs is certainly accustomed to.

In the 12 days since his trade to the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran quarterback has had to learn a whole different playbook and dozens of new names. And now, he has to learn his way around the building.

When Dobbs rolled up to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the Vikings’ Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, he didn’t know where to find his locker room. He had to ask a staff member for directions.

Josh Dobbs didn't know where the Vikings home locker room was 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/UiC1mgC1FW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2023

Dobbs has played one previous game in Minneapolis, but that was as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2021. And he probably didn’t take note of the building’s layout.

But over the course of this highly eventful season, the 28 year old is getting comfortable being uncomfortable.

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, the former Tennessee Volunteer has played for seven NFL teams. And he’s been on three in 2023 alone.

Dobbs began the year as a member of the Cleveland Browns, but they traded him the Arizona Cardinals at the end of training camp. Filling in for an injured Kyler Murray, Dobbs started eight games for Arizona before they unexpectedly shipped him to Minnesota on Oct. 31.

(Credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Last week, he played in relief of Jaren Hall — throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 66 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

And with QB1 Kirk Cousins sidelined with a season-ending Achilles injury, Josh Dobbs will have an opportunity to lead his newest team to the playoffs.

Settle in, journeyman. You’re home now.

