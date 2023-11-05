Vikings QB Jaren Hall Suffers Concussion, Josh Dobbs Needs To Pull A Baker Mayfield

Videos by OutKick

“We need you to be like Baker Mayfield!” Not something you’d expect an NFL coach to say to his quarterback. However, that’s exactly what the Minnesota Vikings need from Josh Dobbs after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury last week and the Vikings subsequently traded for veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs. However, Dobbs joined the team on Tuesday. That’s not enough time to learn the offense, so the team elected to start rookie Jaren Hall.

Unfortunately, Hall suffered a concussion on the team’s first offensive drive against the Atlanta Falcons.

Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall was taken off of the field after this hit.



Josh Dobbs is warming up.

That means the team had no choice but to turn the reins over to Dobbs. By the way, if Dobbs were to suffer an injury, running back Cam Akers becomes the team quarterback. That would be something.

For now, though, Dobbs takes over. This situation is reminiscent of a game last year between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams had just signed Baker Mayfield on a Tuesday and needed him to play on Thursday.

Dobbs actually had more than double the amount of time as Mayfield to prepare, so no excuses!

Minnesota Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, forcing Josh Dobbs (pictured) into the lineup after just five days with the team. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mayfield inexplicably led the Rams on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive during that performance.

That’s exactly what the Vikings need from Josh Dobbs. Unfortunately, his tenure got off to an inauspicious start.

The Falcons backed the Vikings up with a punt inside the 10-yard line. On Dobbs’ first drive, the Falcons sacked him in the endzone for a safety.

SAFETY! Vikings QB Josh Dobbs is taken down in the endzone by Calais Campbell.

The Falcons added a field goal after the free kick to take the very common 8-3 lead in an NFL game.

Hey, Baker Mayfield led the Rams back from 13 points down in the fourth quarter, so a five-point deficit is nothing.

Here’s another fun note: the Rams running back in that game — who scored the first of two Rams fourth-quarter touchdowns — was none other than Cam Akers.

The stars are lined up for Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings!