Kirk Cousins Thinks ‘Creed’ Pregame Soundtrack Fueled Vikings Win

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Cousins thinks his team’s pregame soundtrack propelled his team to victory on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback told reporters that his squad changed up the music genre ahead of their 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. According to Cousins, the soundtrack change might have been the deciding factor in the tight win.

“(Center) Garrett Bradbury, in the locker room pregame, took a clip from the Texas Rangers and made sure that Creed got played before we went out on the field and I felt like that may have made the difference, so we got that going for us,” Cousins told reporters.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says that the team listening to Creed's "Higher" before the #Bears game might have "made the difference" in winning 😄pic.twitter.com/qwnBLiV1i7



(🎥 @ZachHalverson)https://t.co/4Nt6B8IOwI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2023

Cousins noted that his team didn’t want to overplay the song, so they played Creed’s 1999 hit “Higher” only once.

“They’ve got quite a catalog,” Cousins added. “We started with ‘Higher’ this week. We didn’t want to overstep our bounds. So just one ‘Higher.’ Next week, maybe we can see what we go to from there.”

Kirk Cousins And The Vikings Aren’t The Only Ones Who Love Creed’s Music

As Cousins noted, the Vikings aren’t the only team to harness the magic of this tune. The Texas Rangers blasted the song during Game 3 of their ALDS series against the Baltimore Orioles, and the fans absolutely loved it. Baseball fans can expect to hear this tune blasting again on Wednesday, when Texas plays just its second home game of the playoffs.

Texas Rangers fans join in for the Creed sing-a-long between innings pic.twitter.com/RGOR5EeuKi — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2023

You can see why Minnesota thought the song could work wonders for their team. Every sports team craves feeling that level of electricity when they play.

The Vikings certainly needed something to get their spirits up. Playing without All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Minnesota’s offense needed to find a way to crank out points. A scoop and score from linebacker Jordan Hicks certainly helped the cause, and the offense did just enough to lift them to victory.

Minnesota plays San Francisco on Monday Night Football next week. While Creed’s music might not take them to a place with golden streets, it might be enough to carry them to another victory.