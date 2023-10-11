Texas Rangers Fans Go Wild As ‘Creed’ Song Plays Throughout Ballpark

Videos by OutKick

The Texas Rangers can thank a higher power for helping them turn their season around and not only make the playoffs, but sweep the AL best Baltimore Orioles as the team now heads to the ALCS.

After Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed after Game 1 that the clubhouse has been blasting Christian rock band Creed’s music the last few months, he called on Rangers fans to join the movement.

Texas Rangers fans join in for the Creed sing-a-long between innings pic.twitter.com/RGOR5EeuKi — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2023

During Game 3 on Tuesday, the Rangers DJ at Globe Life Field saw the chance and went with it when he began playing Creed’s 1999 smash hit “Higher.” The result was tens of thousands of Rangers fans answering the call to spread the word of Creed’s music.

Fans weren’t only singing along at the stadium, but from their homes as well. Look at this dude just BELTING (and nailing it!) the song at the perfect moment after Corey Seager hit a solo home run in the first inning.

First off, the fact that they’re using Creed is so random that it’s so perfect. Anyone who grew up in the ’90s knows that there has always been some sort of fascination with Creed, kind of like Nickelback (except Nickelback stinks). And talk about staying power – the majority of Rangers players weren’t even born or were pretty young when Higher was even on the charts – that just shows the lasting power that music can have.

Honestly, I may have to root for the Rangers to make it to the World Series. Not because I like the team, but because I need to see Creed and singer Scott Stapp play a pregame ceremony and recreate this legendary performance from the 2001 Thanksgiving halftime show.