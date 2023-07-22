‘Just Stop Oil’ Climate Activists Block Mother From Taking Child To Hospital, In Electric Vehicle No Less

Videos by OutKick

A mother trying to take her sick child to the hospital was not able because the climate change activist group “Just Stop Oil” refused to move off a London street.

Video has since gone viral of the altercation where the woman gets out of her car and begins desperately screaming that she needs to get her child to the hospital as she begs the protesters to get out of the way. Unfortunately, the footage continues to show none of the activists moving out of the way as many are now calling their actions disgusting.

What’s painfully ironic is that the mother was driving a Nissan electric vehicle! And the activists still wouldn’t move out of the way for her despite her doing what they were protesting for.

Make it make sense. You can’t. Because it doesn’t.

Climate activists prevent a mother from taking her child to the hospital. Disgusting.



pic.twitter.com/CCjKj0TVs1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 21, 2023

JUST STOP OIL CONTINUE TO DISRUPT EVENTS

Although there’s been no definitive conclusion if there was an actual sick child in the car, the bottom line remains the same – NOBODY MOVED OUT OF THE WAY.

At least 160 protesters were were involved in demonstrations across London, according to Just Stop Oil. Some were arrested while others angered people so much that it almost led to literal fights. This man for example got out of his car and ripped the protester’s signs while other activists sat on his car.

Someone had enough of the "Just stop oil" protests pic.twitter.com/G2okks4LVg — Fights & Wild content (@NoCapFights) July 21, 2023

PROTESTS LIKE THIS DON’T HELP THEIR CAUSE

I truly don’t understand how people can be so hell-bent on a movement that they lose all sense of right vs wrong, as well as human decency. And thankfully I’m not the only one. Social media has gone IRATE as the video continues to garner tens of thousands of views. Many people are wondering the same thing – how does an action like this, or should I say non-action of moving out of the way, help their cause? Do they not see how bad the optics are here?

The answer is no, they don’t.

What’s even more disturbing is that celebrities like Succession actor Jeremy Strong and comedian Chelsea Handler are funding these groups. Where is their outrage about what this group did to the mother and her child just trying to get to the hospital?

@NoLayingUp Billy Horschel turning a protester over to police needs to be taken into Ryder Cup consideration. pic.twitter.com/1rP6yfucaz — Josh Daum (@Joshdaum1512) July 21, 2023

DISRUPTING SPORTING EVENTS

As I’ve repeatedly written time and time again – it’s one thing to want to protect the environment and the globe. I truly believe the majority of people believe we should recycle, we should try to conserve energy where we can, and that we all want the Earth to continue to be around for tens of thousands of years to come.

But when you have these types of activist groups behaving this way, they lose the overwhelming support for their ENTIRE cause. Those that were sympathetic to their underlining message are suddenly just straight up angry and are now 100% against any and everything the groups do. We see it with PETA as well when they claim outrage over Major League Baseball using the word “bullpen” or family owned businesses.

Whether it’s trying to destroy a Roman historic fountain, or running onto the court at Wimbledon or The Open this past week, groups like Just Stop Oil are determined to disrupt people’s daily lives.