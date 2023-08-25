Julian Edelman Joins Ex-Patriots Teammates Tom Brady, Gronk At Fox Sports

Videos by OutKick

Time to shut down any comeback rumors. Ex-Patriots wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is joining Fox Sports as an analyst for “FOX NFL Sunday,” per the network.

It’s a great addition to the network. Edelman is a legend in Foxborough and is reputable as an on-air talent.

Edelman re-teams with two familiar faces currently employed by Fox Sports: former Pats QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski.

FOX Sports executive Brad Zager released a statement:

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the FOX Sports family. His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen.”

Brady joins Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast booth for FOX at the start of the 2024 season. TB12 will replace former NFL TE Greg Olsen. Brady’s deal is reportedly for 10 years and worth $375 million.

Welcome to the crew, Julian Edelman! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zKwCEEQF3Q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 24, 2023

Gronkowski has two stints with Fox Sports: joining in 2019 upon retirement and reteaming with “FOX NFL Sunday” in 2022.

Edelman will replace former analyst Sean Payton, who’s back in the NFL as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Edelman helped muscle the Pats in their final Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, earning a Super Bowl MVP for his performance. He contributed to the win with 10 catches for 141 yards.

Brady, Gronk and Edelman won three Super Bowls together.

In 19 career playoff games, Edelman tallied 118 passes for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.