Julian Edelman Contemplating NFL Return

Julian Edelman hasn’t ruled out a return to the NFL someday, although the 36-year-old wide receiver appears to be enjoying his second full year of retirement.

On Saturday, the former New England Patriots’ pass-catcher joined 98.5 The Sports Hub and shared insight into a potential return to the gridiron.

“There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down,” Edelman said. He went on to be more specific, noting that three NFL teams have reached out to him this offseason.

Julian Edelman tells @985TheSportsHub that he's heard from three teams this year about a potential return to the NFL.



"There's been some calls, and I've turned them down."



He adds, "The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that's a contender. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 17, 2022 Julian Edelman opened up about a potential NFL return on Saturday

While Edelman may have shut down the other suitors, he did share a scenario in which he would consider leaving retirement to make a comeback.

“The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender,” he said.

His stance has remained consistent as he’s repeatedly referred to himself as a “Patriot for life.”

In 11 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns, and won three Super Bowls. In 19 career playoff games, he had 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.

A Julian Edelman return to the NFL feels unlikely at this point

While the 2022 New England Patriots are still technically alive in the playoff race, a lot of moving parts would have to come together for Edelman to make a return to the NFL.

Last season, Edelman was rumored for a potential reunion with Tom Brady and Gronk in Tampa, but he pointed to his health as one of the reasons he wasn’t seriously considering the move.

“My knees breaking down, I’m not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman told NFL.com. “I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all- time, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”

If this is officially the end of Edelman’s NFL career, he will go down as one of the most clutch wide receivers in New England Patriots’ history. Edelman was undoubtedly a key part in New England’s second half of its two-decade run of dominance, with his signature moment coming via an unbelievable grab made amid the Patriots’ furious comeback effort in Super Bowl LI.