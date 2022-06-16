Julian Edelman Hints At Possible New England Return

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman could soon join the likes of ex-teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski – pausing his retirement for an opportunity to chase another Super Bowl ring.

Edelman, 36, played 11 seasons in the NFL, all with the Patriots. He retired in April 2021 and is now hinting at a possible return.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said per the New York Post. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

Julian Edelman unretiring? "We're staying in shape but you never know," the former New England WR recently said. "But I'd probably go back to the Patriots."https://t.co/RUSvJ9ZqHY pic.twitter.com/RM0ak5m8xj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 16, 2022

In his last season (2020) Edelman was limited to just six games because of injury. He hauled in 21 receptions but failed to score. With time off to heal, speculation has persisted that he’d join Brady and Gronk in Tampa if he were to again lace ’em up.

He quickly shot down that idea, telling the New York Post that if he did decide to come out of retirement, there’s only one team he’d play for. “I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough forever,” added Edelman.

A former Super Bowl MVP, Edelman finished his career with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He offered saved his best performances for the game’s biggest stage. In 19 career playoff games, Edelman caught 118 passes for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns. He’s a three-time Super Bowl winner.

