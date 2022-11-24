Judge Suspended For Showing Up Half-Naked To Virtual Hearing

A Columbian judge notorious for sharing NSFW content on her Instagram page has been suspended three months for showing up to court half-naked and smoking.

Stupid rules!

The Judicial Disciplinary Commission in Norte de Santander said Tuesday that Judge Vivian Polania violated multiple administrative regulations, and handed her a 90-day slap on the wrist for showing too much skin during a virtual session last week.

The 34-year-old stirred the pot when she showed up to a Zoom hearing in what appeared to be only her underwear while ripping a cig. The judge was on a hearing related to a car bombing targeting an army brigade in June 2021.

Shockingly, the video of the half-nude judge QUICKLY went viral, the commission launched an investigation and BAM, three month suspension.

Judge Vivian Polania suspended for showing up half naked to virtual hearing.

Half-naked judge speaks out, defends her case

The ruling said Polania kept her camera off for nearly an hour before turning it on, adding that she was lying in bed in a “deplorable” state. She apparently also looked “disheveled with sleepy eyes,” and was slurring her speech.

Sounds like our judge had herself a NIGHT.

Anyway, Polania is now on unpaid leave through February after the the meanies running the investigation said she wasn’t fit to perform her duties because she didn’t respect the parties at hearing.

Oh yeah, they also determined Polania failed to comply with judicial dress code. Seems awful subjective to me!

“Such a situation is not consistent with the care, respect and circumspection with which a judge of the republic must administer justice, denoting a clear lack of respect from the official,” the ruling read.

Polania told her side of the story to a local news outlet this week, saying she in fact wasn’t half-naked, and instead had to lie down during the hearing because she suffered an anxiety attack and had low blood pressure.

She also said she was too overworked, had mental health struggles, and claimed that she had also been bullied by fellow judges for the way she dresses.

Sounds like we have a real Mean Girls situation on our hands if you ask me.

Oh well. See you in February, Judge Polania. At least you have plenty of time to update that Instagram content.