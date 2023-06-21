Juan Soto Held Up Last Night’s Game Because He May Have Been Taking A Dump

Videos by OutKick

One thing all humans have learned: When ya gotta go, ya gotta go!

That appeared to be the case for San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto, who held up the end of yesterday’s game because he may have been taking a dump.

Professional athletes… they’re just like us.

“IS THIS THE BIG LEAGUES?”

Tied at 3-3 and heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, last night’s Padres vs. Giants game had a brief delay once umpires realized that there was no player in left field. After some time passed, Soto came sprinting out of the dugout with all eyes on him wondering where the heck he was. An embarrassed Juan Soto began chuckling and laughing while adjusting his belt as he took his place in left field.

“We don’t have a left fielder, is this the big leagues?” the NBC Sports Bay Area television crew asked on air.

Pass a bowel while bypassing the pitch clock – genius!

Soto soon became the butt of all jokes, with one Twitter account comparing it to Jeff Daniels living out every date’s horror story from the Dumb and Dumber.

JUAN SOTO INVOKES MEMORIES OF PAUL PIERCE

In my opinion, Soto absolutely did the right thing. You wait until you’re fully flushed out before you head out to play a professional sport in front of hundreds of thousands that are either in attendance or watching at home. Afterall, there’s no way that Juan Soto wants to become the next Paul Pierce in the sports world.

My biggest issue is with the umpires holding up the game. They should have made the Padres pitcher throw the ball. In the NFL if a defense mistakenly puts out 10 players instead of 11, the quarterback automatically knows to hike the ball fast and throw at the vulnerable area. The same should be done in baseball – try to aim for the open area of the field where there’s no player because he’s scrolling his cell phone while on the toilet.

In the end, it all worked out for the Giants, who ended up walking it off 4-3 for the victory. As for Soto, he had 2 hits on the night to go along with his “Number 2.”