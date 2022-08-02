Juan Soto Reportedly Traded To The San Diego Padres

Juan Soto is officially on the move.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Washington Nationals have traded Soto the San Diego Padres. The news comes after weeks of speculation and just hours before the MLB trade deadline of 6 PM ET on Tuesday.

Sources: #Padres and #Nationals have agreed in principle on a Juan Soto trade, with Josh Bell also going to San Diego. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Soto, a two-time All-Star, isn’t the only National heading to San Diego. First baseman Josh Bell is being shipped to the Padres as part of the deal as well.

The Nationals are reportedly set to receive CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, Mackenzie Gore, and Jarlin Susana in exchange for Soto and Bell.

Soto, who is eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season, turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals in July.

The outfielder will be going from the team with the worst record in baseball to the Padres who currently sit second in the National League Wild Card 12 games above .500.

Soto, who is only 23-years-old, is batting .246 on the season with 21 home runs and 46 RBI. Bell is batting .301 this season to go along with 14 long balls and 57 RBI.

The Padres have now added two of the best hitters available while setting up the potential for a Manny Machado-Fernando Tatis Jr.-Soto lineup combo.