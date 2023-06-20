David Ortiz Thinks Juan Soto Should Have Taken Nationals Massive Contract Offer

Videos by OutKick

Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently had some unsolicited advice for San Diego Padres star Juan Soto.

Soto’s been one of baseball’s best players since his debut in 2018, and despite being an MLB veteran, is still just 24-years-old.

At the 2022 trade deadline, rumors suggested the Nationals were interested in trading Soto before he reached free agency.

Leaks said that a primary motivation for the eventual trade to San Diego was that Soto had turned down a massive, 15-year, $440 million contract extension.

At the time, some viewed it as a questionable decision.

And Big Papi is one of those who agreed.

During a recent interview, Ortiz called out Soto, saying it made no sense to turn it down.

“Anyone who knows this business knows that you don’t say no to that offer. They were going to put his name on that franchise. What do you do with $500 million that you can’t do with $440 million?” Ortiz explained.

Is David Ortiz Right About Juan Soto’s Contract?

The Nationals contract offer would have been the largest in MLB history.

That alone would make it justifiable to take it.

But Soto is represented by Scott Boras, and Boras clients almost never take extensions before reaching free agency.

And to answer Ortiz’s question about what you can do with $500 million that you can’t with $440 million: whatever you want.

There aren’t many baseball teams willing to commit half a billion dollars to one player, but Soto bet on himself that there’ll be at least one.

Soto’s decision was risky and remains risky, considering the possibility for injury or declining performance.

But given his track record and youth, it’s not entirely unreasonable for him to think he could get more. The dollar figure involved makes waiting for more seem crazy, but very few employees would turn down extra money if they think they can get it.

Soto’s turned in another typically excellent season in 2023, and with 2024 being just his age-25 season, he’ll have more time to prove his worth.

If you listen to David Ortiz though, he shouldn’t have had to prove anything.