Poor Juan Soto Had To Fly Commercial And His Agent, Scott Boras, Isn’t Happy

Despite being a handsomely paid All-Star, Nationals left fielder Juan Soto had to endure a misery that generally only accompanies individuals who live paycheck-to-paycheck or find themselves dumpster diving for a relatively hot meal.

Yes, that’s right – Soto had to fly… commercial!

The 23-year-old superstar was forced into traveling like a peasant when he boarded a plane for an early morning flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles prior to Monday’s Home Run Derby – an event he won.

Poor guy probably had to rely on a bag of business class peanuts to give him the energy to muster through the Derby. And his agent, Scott Boras, wasn’t pleased (*nor were those who wagered on the Derby).

“The Atlanta Braves arrived [in Los Angeles] five hours earlier than Juan Soto did,” Boras told Sports Illustrated‘s Stephanie Apstein. “You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight and wait in an airport for two hours and get here at 1:30 in the morning and have to compete in the Home Run Derby.”

It’s a miracle he was able to perform under such circumstances. This is arguably the closest the sports world has come to the Jordan Flu Game since that fateful night in Salt Lake City, UT.

Soto’s junky jaunt through the air occurred just days after the two-time All-Star turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the history of Major League Baseball.

Had he accepted, maybe he, or the Nationals would’ve footed the bill for a more luxurious ride to LA.

Instead, Soto was forced to somehow endure a battle for an airplane armrest with more common folk, while some other All-Stars were flown private by their respective teams. “That’s something that Major League Baseball did not take care of and that’s something that the Washington Nationals did not take care of,” Boras added.

By the way, Washington is paying Soto more than $17 million this season. I think we can all agree that he’s well within his rights to ask for additional compensation as it relates to the recent pain and suffering he was forced to endure.

