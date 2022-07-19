Nationals’ Juan Soto Vanquishes Albert Pujols, Then Wins 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto came to the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby with a vengeance: beating out Seattle Mariner Julio Rodríguez for this year’s title.

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso fell short of a three-peat: losing to Rodriguez in the semifinals.

Alonso and Soto duked it out for the title in 2021, ultimately falling in Alonso’s favor for his second-straight Derby win. But this time around, it was Soto’s to win.

Alonso defeated the seventh-seeded Ronald Acuña, Jr. in the first round.

JRod had an impressive debut at 21 years of age: knocking 32 home runs in the first round battle against Texas Ranger Corey Seager (24) and returning in the semifinals to dethrone Alonso, 31-23.

The night’s greatest upset might have been 42-year-old Albert Pujols’ unexpected journey to the second round.

While most viewers anticipated Pujols to gently drift into retirement with a modest first-round exit, he overcame Kyle Schwarber’s 19 home runs with 20 to advance and face Soto. He put up a noble effort: falling short (16-15) in his loss to this year’s champ.

At 23 years of age, Juan Soto became the second-youngest HR Derby champ in history.

Here are the results:

Nothing but love between Juan Soto and Albert Pujols. #HRDerby

First-Round

Julio Rodríguez (6): 32 vs. Corey Seager (3): 24

Pete Alonso (2): 20 vs. Ronald Acuña, Jr (7).: 19

Juan Soto (4) 18 vs. José Ramírez (5): 17

Albert Pujols (8): 20 vs. Kyle Schwarber (1): 19

Semifinals

Julio Rodríguez (6) : 31 vs. Pete Alonso (2): 23

Juan Soto (4) 16 vs. Albert Pujols (8): 15

Finale

Juan Soto (4): 19 vs. Julio Rodríguez (6): 18

