Nationals’ Juan Soto Vanquishes Albert Pujols, Then Wins 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto came to the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby with a vengeance: beating out Seattle Mariner Julio Rodríguez for this year’s title.
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso fell short of a three-peat: losing to Rodriguez in the semifinals.
Alonso and Soto duked it out for the title in 2021, ultimately falling in Alonso’s favor for his second-straight Derby win. But this time around, it was Soto’s to win.
Alonso defeated the seventh-seeded Ronald Acuña, Jr. in the first round.
JRod had an impressive debut at 21 years of age: knocking 32 home runs in the first round battle against Texas Ranger Corey Seager (24) and returning in the semifinals to dethrone Alonso, 31-23.
The night’s greatest upset might have been 42-year-old Albert Pujols’ unexpected journey to the second round.
While most viewers anticipated Pujols to gently drift into retirement with a modest first-round exit, he overcame Kyle Schwarber’s 19 home runs with 20 to advance and face Soto. He put up a noble effort: falling short (16-15) in his loss to this year’s champ.
At 23 years of age, Juan Soto became the second-youngest HR Derby champ in history.
Here are the results:
First-Round
Julio Rodríguez (6): 32 vs. Corey Seager (3): 24
Pete Alonso (2): 20 vs. Ronald Acuña, Jr (7).: 19
Juan Soto (4) 18 vs. José Ramírez (5): 17
Albert Pujols (8): 20 vs. Kyle Schwarber (1): 19
Semifinals
Julio Rodríguez (6) : 31 vs. Pete Alonso (2): 23
Juan Soto (4) 16 vs. Albert Pujols (8): 15
Finale
Juan Soto (4): 19 vs. Julio Rodríguez (6): 18
