JP Morgan BANS Kanye West From Using Their Services After Using Offensive Language

JPMorgan Chase Bank entered the Kanye West discourse after announcing that they will be refusing banking services to the 45-year-old rapper.

On Wednesday, Candace Owens, who’s been spotted with Ye recently, relayed that JP Morgan sent a letter to Kanye notifying him of an indefinite banning of their services after making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.

Owens tweeted,

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

The notification by JP Morgan read, “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

JP Morgan is giving Kanye until Nov. 21 to remove all of his funds from their accounts based on an objection to his public platform.

West has yet to address the cancelation on social media.

West’s negative streak with the general media/corporations persists after recently wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside the aforementioned Owens, a prominent conservative personality. He also appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and voiced strong opposition to Democrats and other political influences that tried to restrict Kanye’s platform.

Nearly all sides of the political aisle took disagreement with West’s bizarre Twitter activity in the past weeks, including a tweet where he threatened to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

West’s comments were unacceptable, but West’s defenders maintained that preserving freedom of speech was more valuable than Ye’s off-the-cuff remarks.

JP Morgan Chase cancelled Kanye and told him to take his money elsewhere … Is anyones money safe? 🚨



I luckily don’t do banking with JP Morgan Chase. But if I did, I would leave and find another bank. pic.twitter.com/6fZiNJ5nAB — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 13, 2022

Shutting Down Kanye West

Ye recently appeared on LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ program, which brands itself as an open forum for all opinions and guests.

After filming an episode featuring Kanye as a guest, and LeBron unavailable for an in-person appearance on the show, The Shop’s producers decided not to air the episode because of their objections to Ye’s opinions.

As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, show producer and agent Maverick Carter found Ye’s speech too upsetting to release online and announced they would withhold the episode. He labeled West’s comments as “hate speech.”

LEBRON JAMES’ SHOW ‘THE SHOP’ PULLS KANYE WEST EPISODE CLAIMING HE USED HATE SPEECH

“I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter’s statement read. “Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

The public discourse continues to clash over Kanye’s platform.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro said the following on Ye’s Anti-Semitic remarks.

“… As usual, two things can be true at once: Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging; his ‘death con 3’ posts and Black Hebrew Israelite language are clearly anti-Semitic and disturbing.”