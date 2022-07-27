Josh Allen Gives Young Fan His Cleats, Signs Dawson Knox’s Neck

Forget Shoeless Joe Jackson … we now have Shoeless Josh Allen!

Allen, who is quickly becoming America’s Quarterback, took some time to sign autographs after practice earlier this week, and he left one particular member of Bills Mafia stunned.

In a video tweeted by the Buffalo Bills, Allen can be seen taking off one of his cleats, putting his John Hancock on the side, and handing it to a young fan. As if that wasn’t enough, Allen then hands him his other cleat before walking (barefoot) away.

The gesture, unsurprisingly, left the kid stunned. Take a look:

Josh Allen-mania has fully taken over Buffalo this season, with fans lining the streets in Allen gear from head to toe … literally.

Over the weekend, one middle-aged fan was seen walking around the Bills’ complex in a full Josh Allen uniform, including pads, cleats, socks and a helmet.

Allen continues to play the role well, too, following up his cleat-giveaway by signing tight end Dawson Knox’s neck – yep, his neck – during another post-practice session on Monday.

Video proof that Josh Allen did indeed sneak up on Dawson Knox and… sign his neck. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LWE3IpYcR1 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 25, 2022

Perhaps no team enters the 2022 season with more hype than the Bills, who are coming off last season’s epic loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional game.

Allen knows it, too, telling reporters over the weekend that this year was “super bowl or nothing.”

First thing’s first, though … the superstar QB should probably find a new pair of shoes before embarking on that title run.