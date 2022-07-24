Josh Allen Super Fan Shows Up To Bills Training Camp In Full Pads, Cleats, And Helmet

Bills Mafia is made up of a different breed of football fans constantly trying to one-up one another for the crown of the biggest Buffalo Bills fan. This man that showed up to Bills training camp in full gear has the early lead heading into the 2022 season.

First and foremost, you have to be an absolute diehard fan to show up to your team’s training camp, and that’s especially true if you’re over the age of about 15. This fan, well North of 15-years-old, is the definition of a diehard fan.

He didn’t just show up wearing a Josh Allen jersey. He showed up in full pads, cleats, tall socks, and even carried a legitimate Bills helmet with him. We also can’t forget about the Bills handwarmer he wore around his waist.

Josh Allen took that Chiefs loss tough. Been a long offseason. pic.twitter.com/w5UrNsIhhh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 24, 2022

Last I checked today is not October 31. An older guy dressing up from head to toe like an NFL quarterback is strange. An older guy dressing up like an NFL player to simply watch him practice is even wilder.

This oddball fan going all out like this is what makes Bills Mafia what it is, but that doesn’t make the move any less strange.