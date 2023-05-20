Jordan Spieth, Playing Like Crap At PGA Championship, Hits One Into Porta-Potty

Videos by OutKick
Is there a better way to start a Saturday morning than by enjoying the full Jordan Spieth experience?
Of course not!
Spieth teed off in terrible conditions to start his third round at the PGA championship, and promptly hit his ball straight into the crapper.
That’s right. Spieth’s nugget landed in the porta-potty section, leading to a temporary immovable obstruction relief. Nothing like some complete evacuation to start our weekends!
Jordan Spieth enjoying his third round at PGA Championship
Unfortunately, Spieth’s opening hole didn’t get much better after taking a dump off the tee.
He promptly clipped a tree on his next shot and lets the hot mics HAVE IT.
Head on a swivel, FCC.
And that’s why Jordan Spieth is an absolute star of the sport, ladies and gentlemen. He’s one of the boys. One of the guys.
Just can’t hit a good shot to save his life and when he does, it clips a tree and plummets back down to earth.
As OutKick’s Mark Harris said, the Spieth Experience was in peak form Saturday in Rochester.
Hilarious. The best. Jordan Spieth is truly the best. He’s must-see TV every single time he plays, and a network’s worst nightmare.
Our man somehow finished the morning at just 1-over despite a double on 13. Can’t wait to see his Sunday charge!