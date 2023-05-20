Jordan Spieth, Playing Like Crap At PGA Championship, Hits One Into Porta-Potty

Videos by OutKick

Is there a better way to start a Saturday morning than by enjoying the full Jordan Spieth experience?

Of course not!

Spieth teed off in terrible conditions to start his third round at the PGA championship, and promptly hit his ball straight into the crapper.

That’s right. Spieth’s nugget landed in the porta-potty section, leading to a temporary immovable obstruction relief. Nothing like some complete evacuation to start our weekends!

These are the moments we live for, I will never forget this. @JordanSpieth tees off on 1 at the @PGAChampionship @OakHill_Grounds. Fan yells #GoBills…



and then he promptly hits the porta potty 🤣#PGA #ShittersFull #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/djZAgAi6Fv — Dan Freddy (@BuffaloFreddy) May 20, 2023

Jordan Spieth enjoying his third round at PGA Championship

Unfortunately, Spieth’s opening hole didn’t get much better after taking a dump off the tee.

He promptly clipped a tree on his next shot and lets the hot mics HAVE IT.

Head on a swivel, FCC.

Here was some audio from Jordan’s second shot pic.twitter.com/nmX7YD9bp7 — Spieth Tracker (@Spiethtrac) May 20, 2023

And that’s why Jordan Spieth is an absolute star of the sport, ladies and gentlemen. He’s one of the boys. One of the guys.

Just can’t hit a good shot to save his life and when he does, it clips a tree and plummets back down to earth.

As OutKick’s Mark Harris said, the Spieth Experience was in peak form Saturday in Rochester.

Jordan Spieth’s Saturday morning thus far:



-Bogey on the first after hitting his tee shot into porta potties.

-Birdie on the second.

-Screams ‘hit one fuc*ing good iron shot’ after missing the green on 3.



The Spieth experience is cooking. pic.twitter.com/JUCGdMbsqE — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 20, 2023

😤🤬 Spieth HOT mic 🎙️



“Dammit!! Hit one good F—ing iorn shot”



pic.twitter.com/8AKmlYvSAm — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 20, 2023

Hilarious. The best. Jordan Spieth is truly the best. He’s must-see TV every single time he plays, and a network’s worst nightmare.

Our man somehow finished the morning at just 1-over despite a double on 13. Can’t wait to see his Sunday charge!