Jordan Spieth Says PGA Tour Changes Would Not Have Happened Without LIV Golf’s Pressure

A common message to come following the PGA Tour’s recent changes is that the Tour has LIV Golf to thank for the improvements and increased purses. Jordan Spieth doesn’t disagree.

The Tour introduced elevated events to this year’s schedule and will be adding more in 2024, some of which will be limited-field no-cut tournaments. While the newly structured events mirror LIV Golf’s tournament model, top players on Tour like Spieth are set to benefit the most.

Speaking with the media following his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, Spieth admitted that none of the Tour’s changes would have happened without the threat of LIV Golf.

“I would be lying if I said that we would have gone through this without LIV,” Spieth explained. “But at the same time, we haven’t mentioned them in any of our discussions on what we think’s best for the Tour.”

“The whole point is trying to get the best players in the world playing as often as possible on the PGA Tour in the same events,” Spieth later continued. “And I think this scenario is a really good one and I think pretty close to the final of it with just a few kinks to get out.”

Without LIV Golf, the PGA Tour wouldn’t have made all of these changes, according to Jordan Spieth. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Rory On The Same Page As Jordan Speith

Rory McIlroy, the unofficial spokesperson of the Tour, echoed the same message as Spieth, explaining that LIV Golf exposed some weaknesses with the PGA Tour.

One of the biggest questions to come after the Tour’s announcement of designated events last year was when, if ever, was it planning on introducing these types of events with $20 million purses.

Spieth’s comments make it sound that the changes weren’t even close to being on the table until the Saudi-backed circuit emerged.

