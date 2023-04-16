Jordan Spieth Misses Two Tournament-Winning Putts, Loses To Matt Fitzpatrick On 3rd Playoff Hole At RBC Heritage

Videos by OutKick

In a heavyweight battle between two of the best golfers in the world, Matt Fitzpatrick outlasted Jordan Spieth to win the RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick and Spieth entered the final round as two of parts of the final group trio along with Patrick Cantlay.

Fitzpatrick entered Sunday’s round with a one-shot lead over Cantlay and a two-shot lead over Spieth. And while it seemed for a while that Spieth and Cantlay would be the ones dueling, Fitzpatrick emerged late to force a playoff.

Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, and Patrick Cantlay stand together on the first tee box during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2023 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Going into the 14th hole, Spieth held a two-shot lead over Fitzpatrick. But a Spieth bogey trimmed the lead to one. Both players made birdie on 15, but Fitzpatrick followed with another one on 16 to tie it up.

Both players made par on 17 and 18 to force a playoff. They headed back to the 18th tee to try and settle the tournament.

After an excellent approach shot and a missed Fitzpatrick putt, Spieth had the tournament on his flat stick. Make the putt and the tournament championship is his for the second consecutive year.

And there is nothing crueler in golf than the lip out, but trying having one that costs you an elevated PGA Tour tournament.

Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to his missed putt on the first playoff hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2023 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Both players made their par putts and headed to hole 17. Again, Fitzpatrick hit a good approach, but Spieth hit a better one.

And again, Fitzpatrick missed his putt to set up a potential winner from Spieth.

And AGAIN, Spieth burned the edge of the cup, though not quite as brutal as the first lip out.

So the duo headed back to 18 to play the hole for the third time.

After missing long in regulation and again on the first playoff hole, Fitzpatrick finally dialed in his nine-iron on the third attempt.

What. A. Shot. 👏@MattFitz94 nearly holes it for the win on the third playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/hIhOz9owmX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2023

Spieth had a long attempt to try and tie, but it was not to be. Fitzpatrick tapped that in to win the RBC Heritage on the third playoff hole.

Spieth won the tournament last year in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay. This year, Cantlay missed the playoff by one shot and Spieth lost to Fitzpatrick.

Golf is a funny game.