Patrick Cantlay Hits Unbelievable Shot With Ball Wedged In Wooden Wall, Makes Incredible Bogey

It’s deja vu all over again! Jordan Spieth beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win last year’s RBC Heritage. On Sunday, the two are part of a final round trio that includes Matt Fitzpatrick battling for the title again this year.

The two entered hole 13 tied for the lead at 16-under, but Jordan Spieth took a two-shot lead with a birdie, while Cantlay made bogey. The two men stepped up to the tee on the par-3 14th hole and both pushed their shots to the left of the green.

Spieth went first and showed just how tough the shot was, racing his ball past the hole by about 13 feet. It stopped about 3 feet short of going in the water.

With that information, Cantlay probably should have planned his chip shot a bit better. Instead, Cantlay did nearly the same thing as Spieth. Except worse.

And his ball should have ended up in the water. But it somehow didn’t.

What are the odds?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Imji79fRhq — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 16, 2023

I spend a lot of time watching the PGA Tour Cast and I don’t think I’ve ever seen “to wall” like Patrick Cantlay had on the 14th hole at the RBC Heritage (Screenshot: PGATour.com)

Even still, the commentators said there’s no way he can play the ball from there. Because it was wedged in between two planks, he ball could easily go backwards and into the water. Then, he’d have to take a drop and hit his fifth shot.

That’s a double-bogey at best, more likely a triple, and his chances of winning the tournament end right there.

Or, he could try to hit it and save bogey. CBS had Jon Rahm sitting in as a guest commentator and even Rahm — the best player in the world — said there’s no way Cantlay can try to hit the ball off the wood.

But he did. And it was magic.

How in the world he got that ball inside five feet is almost unimaginable. But he managed to do it and make bogey. Spieth also made bogey, keeping Cantlay alive in the tournament.

Cantlay faced criticism last week over his slow play and it took him a long time to decide what to do with that shot.

But it paid off.

Don’t hate the player, hate the game.