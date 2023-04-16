CBS Tries To Cut Away As Scottie Scheffler Complains ‘Someone Should Be Fined’ Over Too Much Sand At RBC Heritage

Videos by OutKick

The PGA made the move to “elevated events” this season. That means the best in the world are playing in specific tournaments. Mostly, that has meant Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm winning. That doesn’t appear to be the case this week at the RBC Heritage.

Of the five elevated stroke play events so far, Rahm and Scheffler have combined to win four of them.

Kurt Kitayama won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Genesis Invitational and the Masters. And Scheffler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the unofficial third major, The PLAYERS Championship.

The PLAYERS is not technically and elevated event, but the best players generally play it. So these guys dominate when competition is at its highest.

However, following his Masters win, Rahm struggled during the first round of the RBC Heritage and although he put up strong second round and fourth rounds, is not going to win the event. Scheffler had a chance going into the final round, but missed several short putts.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker during the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Even still, he remained near the top of the leaderboard until a poor approach shot on the 11th hole. Scheffler hit it left and into a bunker. The shot came in hard and plugged in the sand.

Scheffler did his best, but couldn’t get it out on the first attempt. He got up-and-down on the second try, but the bogey dropped him to four shots off the lead.

And Scheffler was not happy that the ball plugged. In fact, he proclaimed that “someone should be fined for the amount of sand” in the bunker.

CBS tried to quickly cut away, but viewers heard most of what he had to say.

Scottie Scheffler furious that his approach shot on 11 at the RBC Heritage plugged, says that someone "should be fined for the amount of sand" in the bunker. pic.twitter.com/EfmGD2FrJD — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) April 16, 2023

Sounds like he means … the greenskeeper? It’s a weird comment from Scheffler since he’s the one who hit it over there and everyone is playing under the same conditions.

But he’s not used to struggling and clearly is frustrated. Especially after not defending his Masters victory last weekend.

Sorry, Scottie. Better luck next time.