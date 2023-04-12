Jon Rahm Gives Awesome Answer When Asked Why He Didn’t Skip RBC Heritage

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm ain’t letting a little Masters win slow him down. In fact, it’s only fueled the Spaniard more.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday — just days after scoring his first green jacket with a dominant final round — Rahm was asked why he chose not to skip this weekend’s RBC Heritage.

After all, he did just grind for four straight days, which ended with basically two rounds worth of golf Sunday. It certainly wouldn’t be surprising for him to WD from this weekend’s event, and he wouldn’t be the first.

Hell, he wouldn’t even be the only player to skip this week’s tournament. Rory McIlory decided to take the week off after missing the cut at Augusta last week — a move that will cost dearly, by the way.

But not Rahm, and the reason is simple.

Jon Rahm on why he didn’t WD from RBC Heritage:



“I made a commitment earlier in the year and I want to honor that commitment…I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters Champion play.”



Jon Rahm wins Masters, wants to play RBC for the kids

Incredible. If you didn’t know much about Jon Rahm before his way at Augusta, you do now. The guy is electric on the course and a Man of the People off of it.

He’s right, too. It’s the exact problem — well, one of them — with today’s NBA. None of the stars play anymore, which leads to just a gigantic waste of money from fans who come to see them.

Money aside, it’s also a pretty crappy move for the kids. You’re trying to grow the game, and you’re going to take a seat for no reason whatsoever? Great move!

How did this turn into a tirade against the NBA? Where were we?

Oh yeah, Jon Rahm being the man.

Love this dude even more now. I’ll admit, I was rooting for Brooks Koepka on Sunday if anything just for the #content we’d get out of it, but I’m Team Rahm now. All the way.

Some people just get it, and it looks like our newest Masters champ is one of them.