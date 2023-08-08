Jon Rahm Just Wants A Port-a-Potty On Every Hole, Has Asked The PGA Tour To Make It Happen Many Times

Videos by OutKick

There are a lot of moving parts in the world of professional golf at the moment. The PGA Tour’s proposed merger with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and what that means for the future of the professional game is at the top of mind for just about everyone. Everyone except for Jon Rahm.

Ahead of this week’s opening FedEx Cup Playoffs event in Memphis, Rahm was asked the simple yet vague question that if he could change one thing moving forward what would it be?

Port-a-Pottys, the man just wants some freakin’ Port-a-Pottys.

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think. If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole — I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the TOUR this many times, as simple as that,” Rahm explained

“I’ve mentioned many times making the TOUR better for the players, and I mean that. The very basic things they can do in tournaments to make them all as good as they can be is where I’d like to see some changes,” he continued.

Following the surprise announcement of the merger, Rahm has reacted to the situation in the only way there really is to react, which is to wait and see. His mind going to portable toilets, when asked about a change he wants to see happen, proves that he’s in a great, lighthearted mindset about the situation.

Rahm wanting a toilet on every single hole shouldn’t come as a surprise to diehard golf fans.

After the 2023 Masters when Brooks Koepka was complaining about how slow Patrick Cantlay was playing in front of him and Rahm during Sunday’s final round, Koepka said the Spaniard went to the bathroom seven times.

