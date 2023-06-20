Jon Rahm Takes Only Logical Approach Towards PGA Tour – LIV Golf Merger, Won’t Waste Time On ‘What-Ifs’

Videos by OutKick

It’s been two weeks since the PGA Tour announced its plans to merge with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour, yet there may be more questions now about the deal than there were at the time of the announcement. Jon Rahm doesn’t have any answers and he isn’t letting that bother him.

While it may not have been the case for him five or so years ago, Rahm has become a player that has the ability to look at whatever may be taking place in the professional golf world from a big-picture perspective.

READ: U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS SET TO INVESTIGATE PGA TOUR – LIV GOLF MERGER, COULD SLOW THINGS CONSIDERABLY

Seeing as how nobody has a clue what a picture may even begin to look like when it comes to the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger, Rahm isn’t wasting time trying to create his own.

“I didn’t really talk about [the merger] much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we’re done with the player meeting tonight,” Rahm said. “I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of answers, but I’m going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That’s all I can say. We don’t know anything. I don’t know if the people in charge know much more than we do.”

“There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn’t want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what-ifs and unknowns,” he continued.

Jon Rahm isn’t letting the many questions surrounding the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger get to him. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm And His Refreshing Perspective

That’s the only way to look at the current situation, wasting time on the what-ifs certainly won’t aid Rahm’s life on or off the golf course at this point in time.

The world No. 2 shared a similar message last week ahead of the U.S. Open when he spoke about perspective.

“I’m in a very high state of privilege in the world,” Rahm told the media at Los Angeles Country Club. “I can do what I want, I can do what I love for a living. I have a blast very single day even though I get mad on the golf course every once in a while.”

“When I start with that point of view, no matter what happens, I can only be thankful to what’s going on. If things change, things change.”

Not everyone out on Tour looks at golf as just a game, but it’s clear that Rahm has been able to adopt that mindset as he’s become one of the best players on the planet while also starting a family of his own.

Admirable stuff from the Spaniard.