Jon Rahm Remains Grateful Amid Uncertain Times In Professional Golf: ‘High State Of Privilege’

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm is among the most fiery professional golfers in the world. The Spaniard is no stranger to showing his emotions – both good and bad – on the golf course. But outside the ropes he comes across as a genuine, somewhat nonchalant type of guy.

His ability to flip the switch from fierce competitor Jon Rahm to normal, everyday Jon Rahm is one of the reasons he’s so intriguing as a player. That skill was on full display during his U.S. Open press conference Tuesday.

READ: WAS JON RAHM ABOUT TO JOIN LIV GOLF AND DID THAT SPEED UP PGA TOUR MERGER TALKS?

Rahm is one of the faces of professional golf, and undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in his home country of Spain. Given that there have quite literally never been more questions surrounding professional golf following the announcement of the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, he’s looked at as somewhat of a guide.

Jon Rahm shares an awesome perspective on life amid so many uncertainties in professional golf. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm And His Refreshing Perspective On Life

While he’s well aware of that unofficial title, Rahm also has the wherewithal to recognize that it’s a privilege to be in that spot.

“I’m in a very high state of privilege in the world,” Rahm told the media at Los Angeles Country Club. “I can do what I want, I can do what I love for a living. I have a blast very single day even though I get mad on the golf course every once in a while.”

“When I start with that point of view, no matter what happens, I can only be thankful to what’s going on. If things change, things change.”

“At the end of the day I’m still very privileged, whether the PGA Tour and LIV Golf align or not or who plays and who likes who, it doesn’t really matter.”

Talk about having perspective.

Rahm, like the rest of us, doesn’t have an answer to the infinite number of questions surrounding the future of professional golf. The uncertainty can be scary, even for one of the top players on the planet, but he’s not looking at the situation that way.

Rahm realizes golf is just a game, one that’s afforded him a very lucrative and prosperous life up to this point, but at the end of the day all the noise doesn’t matter. It’s clear he’s worried about nothing about his family and their future, and that’s awesome.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris