Jon Rahm Offered Beer On Way To Clubhouse As Masters Suspended

The third round of The Masters is officially suspended for the rest of the day due to an absolute monsoon at Augusta, which can only mean one thing … it’s time to drink! At least that’s the case for second-place Jon Rahm.

And after a rough last few holes, I’d absolutely take it if I were him.

Rahm and leader Brooks Koepka battled it out for six holes to start the third round of moving day at Augusta, with Koepka not blinking on his way to a four shot lead when the horn signaled the day was over due to unplayable conditions.

Rahm, who bogeyed 4 and 5 before play was halted, was then offered a cold one by a fan on his way to the clubhouse.

That, boys and girls, is why the south is the best. We’re nothing if not hospitable.

Folks out here offering Jon Rahm beers on his way in. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkHJQjR3bY — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 8, 2023

Jon Rahm trails Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods looks miserable at Masters

It was a BRUTAL few hours this afternoon at Augusta, and I can’t think of a better tasting post-round beer. Seriously.

Everyone who was forced to play in that deserves to drink their brains out for the next few hours before zoning back in for a billion holes tomorrow.

The only person who needs to start day-drinking more than Jon Rahm may be Tiger Woods, who miraculously made the cut thanks to a Justin Thomas collapse.

Frankly, I don’t think JT did Tiger any favors, though.

Tiger tied #TheMasters cut streak …



… but at what cost?! 🌧🐅 pic.twitter.com/J6dkKBzEUO — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) April 8, 2023

Tiger looked MISERABLE this afternoon. I think we were a few more holes away from him getting carried to each tee box like Byron Leftwich back at Marshall.

Big Cat currently sits at +9 — which is solo 54th and dead last. He played the final three holes before play was suspended at +5.

Not great. Tough to watch, indeed. I miss old Tiger. It’s sad. But hey, he still gave us that old Tiger Woods roar late in the second round.

Tiger Woods makes birdie and sends the crowd into a frenzy at #theMasterspic.twitter.com/6SE0lcZZUV https://t.co/cdPi0gPHAs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2023

Anyway, play is now suspended until Sunday, where the weather certainly seems better. Hopefully Tiger can at least work his way out of the basement with the sun out.

Hopefully Rahm avoids the hangover we’ve all experienced after a day like that.