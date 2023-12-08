Jon Rahm Gets Honest About LIV Golf Move: ‘Money Was A Factor’

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm officially made the move to LIV Golf, a massive blow to the PGA Tour. Rahm is the reigning Masters Champion, a U.S. Open Champion and a former World No. 1-ranked golfer.

It hurts especially badly since Rahm was a staunch defender of the PGA Tour and pledged to never join LIV Golf.

But, money talks, as they say. And, refreshingly, Jon Rahm wasn’t afraid to admit that.

“[Money] was one of the reasons, yeah,” Rahm said, according to Australian Golf Digest. “I mean, I’m not gonna sit here and lie to you, so it was definitely one of the reasons.

“This decision was [made] for many reasons [like] what I thought was best for me, don’t get me wrong. It’s a great deal. Right? I had a really good offer in front of me, and it’s one of the reasons why I took it.”

Jon Rahm admitted that the money was a major factor in his decision to join LIV Golf, something very few others have said out loud. (Photos via Getty Images)

Every LIV golfer took the deal because of the money. Those who tried to say it was about the schedule, the format, or the time commitment were lying. Well, at least partially lying. There’s never just one reason to make any decision.

But, to say that money isn’t the biggest factor is just not true. That’s the only thing that really irked me about the LIV Golf defectors. I never blamed them for taking the money.

In fact, a colleague asked me the other day — while discussing the rumors of a $700 million deal for Rahm with LIV — if I’d go work for Deadspin for $700 million.

Are you kidding? I’d go work for Deadspin for a hell of a lot less than $700 million. If they paid me $700 million, I’d sign the contract in blood.

We all would. Let’s not pretend we wouldn’t.

But, I also wouldn’t sit up there at the press conference and be all like, “Well, you know, this just made a lot of sense for my family because of the schedule and just like everything they have to offer…”

Hell no. I’d be like, “They paid me $700 million. That’s why I’m here. It’s the only reason I’m here. And, joke’s on them because I’d have taken the job for $10 million.”

Deadspin sucks. But money talks.

To be fair, Harold Varner did admit the money was a factor. So did Brooks Koepka, though not at first. However, they were in the minority.

Just tell us the truth, that’s all we ask.

Jon Rahm did that, and I applaud him for it.