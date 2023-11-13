Johnny Manziel Picks ‘Top Gun’ Actor Miles Teller To Play Him In Biopic

Videos by OutKick

The Johnny Manziel content machine made its first highlight with this year’s streaming hit, Netflix’s “Untold: Johnny Football.”

Manziel’s story in football, from Texas A&M to the pros and beyond, is recognized as one of the more turbulent stories in modern sports, with a character fit for his Hollywood biopic.

Speaking on the potential for a biopic and who could play him, Manziel submitted his No. 1 overall pick in “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller. A man who’s been described as having a “punchable face.” But you decide.

DEAUVILLE, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 11: Miles Teller attends “The November man” premiere on September 11, 2014 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Appearing on the Broadcast Boys podcast, Manziel answered who he would recruit to play a theatrical version of himself. Manziel didn’t simply name Miles Teller as his pick, the ex-Aggies QB noted that he’d previously met with Teller over the potential role.

“We’ve met a couple times in L.A. and stuff,” Johnny said. “It’s been talked about before. So, we’ll go Miles Teller. It’s safe to say.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the fourth quarter during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Miles Teller played Goose’s son, Rooster, in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Teller, 36, is an ardent Eagles fan and splashed on the scene for millions of audiences in 2022 with Tom Cruise’s $1.5 billion box-office juggernaut. He’s got the acting chops for the role, though he’s close to aging out of the role.

Others will remember Teller from roles in “Whiplash,” “The Divergent Series” and 2015’s disastrous “Fantastic Four” reboot (though his best career performance shined in 2013’s “The Spectacular Now” as an alcoholic bottomed-out high schooler).

Teller is a gifted actor who could seemingly be up for the challenge of playing the quarterback who rose to meet the peaks of college football before eventually sinking to the pits of the NFL.

The Heisman winner’s substance abuse and mental health struggles, which included attempted suicide, marred his football horizons. Manziel pushed past his suicidal attempt to find a way to recovery, and is willing to keep spreading his story.

Epilogue: Teller shared a “bromance” with Aaron Rodgers in 2021. The former Packers QB dated Shailene Woodley at the time, who’s close friends with Teller.

