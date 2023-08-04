Johnny Manziel Planned To Commit Suicide After $5 Million Bender, Bought Gun To Use

Videos by OutKick

Johnny Manziel planned on taking his own life when he was at his lowest.

The former Texas A&M superstar and Cleveland Browns bust is the focus of the upcoming Netflix documentary “UNTOLD: Johnny Football.”

The documentary will take a look at Manziel’s epic rise to the Heisman with the Aggies, his downfall with the Browns and partying streak he went on after exiting the NFL.

It sounds like the situation was much worse than the public ever realized. It was so bad behind the scenes that Manziel was preparing to kill himself.

“I think I was just running from problems. It was probably a $5 million bender. Direct self-sabotage, trying to burn this thing down. I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me,” Manziel claims in “UNTOLD: Johnny Football” when discussing his issues, according to BroBible.

The situation was so bad behind closed doors that the legendary college QB described his “ride” being “over.”

Manziel further explained, “Still to this day, I don’t know what happened, but the gun just clicked on me. I couldn’t fix what I had done; with Colleen, with the NFL, with A&M, everything. You know, at that point in time, I didn’t have much of a relationship with my family. The ride was over.”

It’s noted by BroBible that it’s unclear whether “the gun just clicked” means Manziel actually pulled the trigger and the weapon failed to fire (incredibly unlikely for a centerfire pistol) or if the comment simply meant he knew he was at rock bottom.

Either way, it’s incredibly troubling admission.

Fortunately, Manziel is doing much better these days, lives a quieter life and has rehabbed his image within the football world, especially with the Texas A&M community.

Long gone are the days of seeing him on TMZ lit up partying like it’s going out of style. It feels like a lifetime ago, but Manziel’s partying binge was truly insane.

It seemed like there was a new thing happening every single day. The summer of 2016 was definitely when he appeared to be in the headlines the most, and not for good reasons. He also faced criminal issues involving his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley after an alleged altercation at a Dallas hotel. Police used a helicopter to try to find Manziel, according to DallasNews.com.

Johnny Manziel’s dad called him a drug addict.

The situation was so bad that his father Paul publicly ripped him during the summer of 2016 when he was at his lowest.

“He’s a druggie. It’s not a secret that he’s a druggie. I don’t know what to say other than my son is a druggie and he needs help. He just hasn’t seeked it yet. Hopefully he doesn’t die before he comes to his senses. That’s about all you can say. I don’t know what else to say. I hate to say it but I hope he goes to jail. I mean, that would be the best place for him. So we’ll see,” Manziel’s dad told ESPN back in 2016.

Now, Johnny Manziel has revealed he was ready to kill himself. It goes to show you truly never know what someone might be struggling with. A lot of football fans were enjoying the circus. Meanwhile, Manziel was ready to take his life. It goes to show just how low he’d gotten.

If you’re ever in need of help, don’t ever be afraid to seek it. There’s no problem so big that it can’t be overcome. Fortunately for Manziel, he’s in a much better place and didn’t do the unthinkable.