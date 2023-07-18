Netflix Drops Incredible Preview For Johnny Manziel And Florida Football Documentaries

Videos by OutKick

Netflix dropped a preview Tuesday for the upcoming “UNTOLD” episodes about Johnny Manziel and the Florida Gators.

The newest volume of “UNTOLD” contains the following four episodes in order:

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Untold: Johnny Football

Untold: Hall of Shame

Untold: Swamp Kings

While all will likely be interesting, the inside looks at Manziel and the Florida Gators under Urban Meyer are bound to draw the most interest.

Well, the preview released Tuesday will send expectations soaring. It’s a shot of electricity straight to the soul.

Johnny Manziel won the 2012 Heisman after a dominant season. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Maniel and Florida Gators “UNTOLD” episodes promo released.

In the preview, Manziel claims his infamous partying streak “was probably a five-million-dollar bender” and that he slept with $100,000 in cash under his bed.

The part of the preview for “Untold: Swamp Kings” features the claim members of the Gators trained “like soldiers” playing for Urban Meyer.

The promo ends with Johnny Manziel bluntly stating, “You think you’ve seen something now? You haven’t seen sh*t yet.” Yeah, inject it right into my soul. Give it a watch below.

Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 pic.twitter.com/IR1RzJF3NO — Netflix (@netflix) July 18, 2023

These upcoming “UNTOLD” episodes look epic.

Seriously, how awesome do the Manziel and Florida episodes look? They look like must-watch for college football fans.

On the Manziel front, college football fans have clamored for years to see how his downfall happened behind the scenes.

Manziel’s 2012 Heisman run was unlike anything fans had seen in recent memory. He looked like a random dude pulled out of the YMCA and he torched SEC defenses to the tune of 47 total TDs on the season.

An upset on the road against Alabama changed his life forever, and as we all know, it quickly fell apart after being a first round of the Browns in 2013. Manziel was out of the NFL after two seasons, and the partying that followed was seemingly on TMZ every single day. Now, fans will get an up close and personal look at one of college football’s most notorious players and one of the NFL’s biggest draft bombs.

Johnny Manziel was an electric QB in college at Texas A&M. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Gators are also legendary.

Not to be outdone by Manziel, the episode about the Florida Gators under Urban Meyer should be absolutely insane.

Urban Meyer had Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez, Riley Cooper, Tim Tebow, the Pouncey twins and Percy Harvin all on the roster at the same time.

Urban Meyer won a pair of national titles and SEC championships, Tim Tebow took home the Heisman and the Gators appeared to be on the verge of turning into sports next great dynasty.

Urban Meyer won two national titles with the Florida Gators. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Instead, Meyer left the program after the 2010 season and the team descended into chaos. While Florida has had some solid seasons since, the Gators have never come close to the run Urban Meyer oversaw.

There were also nonstop issues off the field for Urban Meyer. The Gators had 31 players arrested during his time in Gainesville, according to NBC Sports, and Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder after leaving for the NFL.

Now, fans will get to see how it all went down. If that doesn’t fire you up, you’re probably not a real college football fan.

Urban Meyer left Florida in a state of chaos. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

You can catch the Manziel episode August 8 and the Florida one August 22. I’ll definitely be watching both, and my guess is most OutKick readers will be as well.