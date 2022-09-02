Netflix Teases Johnny Manziel Documentary

It looks like Johnny Manziel will be the focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Fresh off the insane success of the Manti Te’o documentary, a viewer noted it appeared like the streaming giant might have set the stage for a documentary about Johnny Football.

That’s when Netflix dropped an absolute bomb.

Netflix is releasing a Johnny Manziel documentary. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted out a very short clip of Manziel preparing to be interviewed for an episode of “Untold.”

Check it out below and decide for yourself what you think it means.

Clearly, Netflix is releasing a Johnny Manziel documentary for the “Untold” series. It’s right there in the video.

Now, Netflix might not have clearly stated it, but how else could anyone possibly interpret this?

If there’s one guy who deserves his own documentary, it’s 100% Johnny Manziel. He set the college football world on fire when he dominated as a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M.

His Heisman year in 2012, the dual-threat QB threw for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns, rushed for 1,410 yards and tacked on 21 rushing TDs.

The next year, Johnny Manziel threw for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns before leaving for the NFL as an absolute legend in the college game. After that, it was all downhill for the former college phenom.

He was out of the NFL after a pair of seasons, had some absurd issues off the field, attempted to get straightened out, had a stint in the CFL and AAF and is now just chilling.

Never in the history of modern college football had one player been so polarizing. Everyone either hated or loved Manziel. There was no middle ground.

Now, Netflix is bringing fans a documentary about the Aggies legend at some point in the future. It should be absolutely epic.