Johnny Manziel is still living his best life.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner has largely disappeared from public life, but for those of you wondering if he’s still crushing it, he is!

During a recent Mike concert, the legendary college dual-threat QB appeared on stage to rip some verses.

Say whatever you want about Johnny Football, but the man is all about vibing. He just wants to have a good time.

It’s what he’s all about, and hopping on stage during a concert will definitely get the job done.

People love to crush Manziel for his NFL career not panning out, but that’s old news. At this point, everyone has moved on.

Clearly, Johnny Football doesn’t give a damn. He just wants to rap and have a good time. How can anyone knock that mentality?

COLLEGE STATION, TX – AUGUST 31: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates a third quarter touchdown during the game against the Rice Owls at Kyle Field on August 31, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Also, I love the fact he had an ice cold beer in his hand. Never change, Johnny! Never change!