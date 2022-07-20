Johnny Manziel is still living his best life.
The Texas A&M Heisman winner has largely disappeared from public life, but for those of you wondering if he’s still crushing it, he is!
During a recent Mike concert, the legendary college dual-threat QB appeared on stage to rip some verses.
Say whatever you want about Johnny Football, but the man is all about vibing. He just wants to have a good time.
It’s what he’s all about, and hopping on stage during a concert will definitely get the job done.
People love to crush Manziel for his NFL career not panning out, but that’s old news. At this point, everyone has moved on.
Clearly, Johnny Football doesn’t give a damn. He just wants to rap and have a good time. How can anyone knock that mentality?
Also, I love the fact he had an ice cold beer in his hand. Never change, Johnny! Never change!
Manziel is a douche. I know I’m old and old school but the music today sucks. Give me Led Zeppelin, Beatles, Cream, Allmann Brothers, Hendrix any day.
Sorry for partying, y’all.
Music sucks, but JM ain’t doing nothing but living as large as he can, while he can. He will always get to look back and say good times