Johnny Manziel Seems Happy With His New ‘Friend’ Kenzie Warner

Johnny Manziel, who’s been officially divorced for a few months from Nick Cannon’s soon-to-be-newest baby mama, appears to be testing the relationship waters again. The former Heisman Trophy winner was spotted this week on Miami Beach carrying around Instagram model Kenzie Werner.

Clearly, in a better spot in life and ready for year two in the Fan Controlled Football League, Johnny seemed to be working on his cardio while throwing around Werner, who was using a strange workout routine where she was straddling the former Browns quarterback.

Manziel confirmed that he and Werner have spent time together in the past, and this week they just happen to have similar schedules and now they’re partying it up in Miami.

The 29-year-old Manziel and Werner, a Houston microblading artist, spent Thursday night partying it up at a Miami hotspot where the former NFL QB danced on top of a table as his crew had yet another night of fun.

Is Johnny actually looking to get serious in the final months of his 20s (he turns 30 in December), or is this your typical late 20s Spring Break fling before Johnny heads off to training camp and Kenzie goes back to microblading eyebrows?

Us tabloid writers are on the case. Hang tight.