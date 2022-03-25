Guess Who’s Back? Johnny Manziel Heads For The Field

Spring is upon us, which means it’s once again time to unbox the money phone and wreck a professional football league. Johnny Manziel is headed back to the gridiron, but rather than take snaps for an NFL team in need of a QB, like the Seahawks or Panthers, the former first-round draft pick is headed back to the Fan Controlled Football league.

Manziel, who played a handful of FCF games last spring, returns in 2022 as a modern-day Bill Russell who will double as a player and a coach. As with Russell, numerous championships are sure to follow.

“The FCF is something I don’t have to do as a full-time job and is different for me than it was in the past,” Manziel told TMZ.

It’s probably best to keep this as a part-time gig. Manziel doesn’t exactly have a great track record with full-time responsibilities.

Not that you need to be reminded, but FCF kicks off on April 16th, and Manziel insists he’s not trying to recapture his former glory.

“I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that,” Manziel told ESPN. “I’ve come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position.”

Manziel’s upcoming playing/coaching experience will look quite different than his days in College Station, TX and Cleveland, OH. The FCF is a 7-on-7 league that features just eight teams, and all games are played in an indoor facility in Atlanta. The league is also interactive. Fans can call plays and chat with athletes, mainly through Twitch’s live-streaming service.

See ya soon, Johnny Springball!

