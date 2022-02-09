Johnny Manziel Reacts To Nick Cannon Knocking Up His Ex-Wife, Getting A Condom Vending Machine

Videos by OutKick

There’s dodging a bullet and then there’s Johnny Manziel divorcing Triple-A Kim Kardashian lookalike Bre Tiesi, who then finessed Nick Cannon into impregnating her with his 8th child. Manziel, whose divorce from Tiesi went final in November, got a good belly laugh Tuesday out of Cannon being gifted a condom vending machine days after it was announced that Tiesi is expecting a boy with the entertainer.

“IYKYK,” Manziel wrote on Instagram Story.

Oh, we know.

Johnny Manziel laughs at Nick Cannon’s condom machine / via Instagram Story

The Manziel and Tiesi marriage is a legendary tale in dodging a financial bullet. After initially calling for spousal support in the divorce filing, Tiesi quickly called off the dogs in 2019 and told her lawyers to just get a divorce done. That’s right, Johnny didn’t have to give up a penny of his fortune.

“I do, I did, I’m officially done,” Tiesi said in November as news of her divorce to the former Heisman winner went public. “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.”

And now she’s pregnant with Cannon’s 8th child.

You know who’s not getting off as easy in a courtroom as Manziel? That’s right, Cannon’s officially on the hook for 18 years.

Bre Tiesi; Manziel; Soon-to-be-new baby daddy Nick Cannon / Getty Images

That could be 29-year-old Johnny on the hook for 18 years, but the former NFL bad boy got his act together and got away from Tiesi before she could sink her fake nails into his Heisman fortune.

“My son 🤍🙏🏼✨💙 Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you 👼🏽,” Tiesi wrote on Instagram celebrating the gender reveal party where Cannon made a guest appearance.

Hence five laughing emojis from Manziel.

Whew. Lesson learned for all involved.

