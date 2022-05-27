Johnny Manziel And Instagram Model Kenzie Werner Hit Vegas Hot Tub

If Johnny Manziel misses the NFL, you’d never know it. That was apparent when the former Heisman Trophy winner took a break from his player/coach role in the Fan Controlled Football league to enjoy a little R&R in Las Vegas.

Manziel ditched his offensive lineman in favor of Instagram model Kenzie Werner.

Can you blame him?

Johnny Football’s clearly living his best life. Who needs the stress of an NFL gig when you’re surrounded by a beautiful woman and beautiful weather?

Though he could be spending his week sitting in the cold tub post game, Manziel opted instead for Sin City, soaking up hot tub life with Werner. And in typical JFF fashion, he’s not exactly shy about sharing the moment.

“Wonder what he’s up to these days,” Manziel tweeted. What followed was a video of Werner (briefly) seated in a hot tub, with Vegas’ popular Tao club within eye sight. For those hesitant to click on Manziel’s tweet in front of their wives, Ms. Werner’s lower half is wearing little more than a napkin supported by a toothpick.

“Wonder what he’s up to these days?” pic.twitter.com/JOAgsjWZec — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 26, 2022

Eight years after the Browns made Manziel a first round pick, his life looks quite a bit different than a typical day in Cleveland. Not that that’s a bad thing.

