Johnny Depp Donates Amber Heard Settlement To Charity: REPORT

Johnny Depp won’t be pocketing his settlement from Amber Heard.

The legendary “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor crushed Heard in court in a now-legendary defamation case and originally scored a $10.35 million judgement after debunking her abuse allegations.

The former married couple agreed to settle for $1 million, which the popular actor recently received. Instead of throwing it in his bank account, Johnny Depp decided to spread it around to help others.

The Hollywood icon donated the $1 million settlement to Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, the Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance, according to Fox News.

Johnny Depp donates Amber Heard settlement to charity. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp gives away Amber Heard settlement.

The entire saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been one hell of a rollercoaster of a situation.

Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of brutal abuse. The actress didn’t name Depp, but it was clear that’s who she was talking about.

His career fell apart, his relationship with Disney and the “Pirates” franchise disappeared, Depp sued and absolutely dismantled Heard’s defamatory claims in court.

Now, he turned around and reportedly just gave away her money to charity. It’s really the cherry on top of the situation. Depp doesn’t even care if he has her money or not. Pretty epic.

Johnny Depp crushed Amber Heard in court. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

Depp is attempting to bounce back.

Most importantly for Johnny Depp, he’s done a great job rehabbing his image after crushing Amber Heard in court.

The former “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor received a massive ovation at Cannes for “Jeanne du Barry,” and for the first time in a long time, it feels like Depp is trending up in a huge way.

He reportedly has vowed to never return to the “Pirates” franchise, which is a shame, but other than that, Depp seems to be crushing it.

Johnny Depp is one the comeback after beating Amber Heard in court. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Where does the comeback go from here? That remains to be seen, but Johnny Depp is bouncing back in impressive fashion.