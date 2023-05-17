Johnny Depp Is BACK, Receives 7-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Videos by OutKick

Johnny Depp was greeted at Cannes with a massive ovation.

Depp has been working his way back into the public eye and entertainment business after crushing his ex-wife in a defamation trial. Heard accused Depp of abuse in an infamous Washington Post op-ed that didn’t name him. The actor sued and was awarded millions (later settled for just $1 million).

Many viewed it as the fatal and final blow to the #MeToo movement. After years of losing his reputation because of the unfounded allegations, Depp is finally roaring back and that was clear Tuesday night.

Johnny Depp just ended #BelieveAllWomen and #metoo with a monstrous $15 million dollar defamation verdict against Amber Heard. pic.twitter.com/yo3hGW2UzM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp receives massive ovation after years of struggles.

Depp and his new film “Jeanne du Barry” received a seven-minute standing ovation at the festival, according to Variety.

The famous “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was visibly emotional during the powerful moment.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as "Jeanne du Barry" receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

Variety also reported “thousands of supportive fans” were waiting for Depp to arrive and “carried signs outside the Palais and trembled as they tried to touch their idol.” Depp didn’t ignore his supporters and spent five minutes meeting and greeting people lined up for the legendary actor, according to the same report.

To put it simply, people were fired up to see Depp, and his appearance was definitely his biggest win since crushing Amber Heard in court.

Johnny Depp receives huge ovation at Cannes. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The plot of his new film is described by IMDB as, “The life of Jeanne Bécu who was born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.”

Judging from the reaction it received at Cannes, it’s going to be an outstanding movie. If it meets expectations, Depp might go right back to the top of Hollywood.

There’s even been whispers he could return for a new “Pirates” movie. It’s not clear how serious those rumors might be.

Johnny Depp is bouncing back after crushing Amber Heard in court. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

No matter what happens next, Johnny Depp appears to OFFICIALLY be back, and it’s been a long time coming.