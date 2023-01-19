John Tortorella Further Defends Ivan Provorov’s Decision Not To Wear A Pride-Jersey, Reflects On His Past Comments About Protesting The National Anthem

While everyone in the media seems to be attacking Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Ivan Provorov over his decision not to wear a Pride-themed jersey, John Tortorella, his head coach, is continuing to defend his player.

Provorov did not participate in the Flyers’ warm-up skate on Tuesday night ahead of their meeting with the Anaheim Ducks. While the rest of his teammates took the ice in Pride-themed jerseys, Provorov remained in the locker room.

“I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov said of his decision not to wear the LGBT-themed warm-up jersey. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

During his postgame press conference, Tortorella explained that he had no issue with Provorov’s decision to not wear the Pride jersey.

“With Provy, he’s being true to himself and to his religion. This has to do with his belief and his religion. That’s one thing I respect about Provy: he’s always true to himself,” Tortorella said.

Provorov’s personal decision to not wear the Pride-themed jersey and then Tortorella defending that decision predictably sent the liberal media into a frenzy.

Tortorella, however, doesn’t care nor is he backing down from his initial defense of his player.

Speaking with the media on Thursday ahead of the Flyers’ home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Tortorella went to bat for Provorov again.

“Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella began. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

“Provy’s not out here banging a drum against Pride Night. He quietly went about his business…”You asked me if I was going to bench him? Why would I bench him? Because of a decision he’s making on his beliefs and his religion?”

“Provy didn’t actively seek out and try to make a stand against it. He just felt he didn’t want to take warmup. I respect him for his decision.”

Anyone who has been keeping up with the Provorov ‘incident’ across social media, those upset about Tortorella defending his player have brought up his past comments about players protesting the national anthem back in 2016.

Tortorella was Team USA’s coach at the World Cup of Hockey at the time and his son, Nick, was serving as an Army ranger. This was around the same time Colin Kaepernick began protesting during the playing of the anthem, and Tortorella didn’t want to see that happening among his own players.

“If any of my players sit on the bench for the national anthem, they will sit there the rest of the game,” Tortorella said in 2016.

Some in the media are trying to correlate Provorov not wearing a rainbow jersey to players protesting the national anthem and disrespecting the American flag.

Speaking about his comments from over six years ago, Tortorella understands he was wrong for making that threat to his players.

“I said the player would sit the rest of the game. I was wrong. I learned a lot through that experience,” Tortorella explained. “My feelings toward any type of protest to the flag, during the anthem, it disgusts me. To this day it disgusts me, it shouldn’t be done, those are my feelings. I can’t push those feelings onto someone else. So I was wrong in saying that back then.”

As far as the Provorov situation, Tortorella said he thought it turned out to be a great night for Pride Night and offered nothing but respect for the Flyers and how the franchise handled itself.