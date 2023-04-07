John Leguizamo Boycotting ‘Mario Bros.’ Movie: ‘They Messed Up The Inclusion’

Videos by OutKick

No one is a bigger advocate for social justice — and by social justice, I mean getting mad that other people got parts instead of him — than John Leguizamo.

The actor was asked if he would be snagging a ticket to catch the recently released animated film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was a fair question, seeing as Leguizamo played Luigi in 1993’s Super Mario Bros. a piece of box office poison that some people claim to enjoy because they saw it when they were children.

Leguizamo said he wasn’t going to see it, and this week TMZ asked Leguizamo if he had softened his position.

He had not; he’s still mad about his perceived lack of “inclusion.”

“No I will not [be watching]. They could’ve included a Latin character,” Leguizamo told TMZ. “Like I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking. They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20% of the population. The largest people of color group and we are underrepresented.”

Actor John Leguizamo speaks at SXSW. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

Leguizamo Likes To Go Off About Casting When He Doesn’t Get Gigs

So… a movie about plumbers that smash their heads against bricks in hopes of finding coins, mushroom people, and a green dinosaur that eats things and then craps eggs needs to mirror the diversity of the real world?

I mean if that’s not holding a mirror to society, I’m not sure what is.

This isn’t the first time that Leguizamo has gotten angry about casting. Interestingly, his ire always seems to materialize when it’s a role he could’ve played.

Last year, the actor was mad that James Franco was cast to play Cuban dictator Fidel Castro instead of a Latino actor (y’know like him).

He certainly could’ve played that role. Never mind that Castro was Cuban and Leguizamo is Colombian.

Remember that “rule” about how characters should be played by actors with congruent backgrounds that completely flies in the face of what acting even is in the first place? The one progressives like Lequizamo can’t stop yelling about?

Yeah, that one doesn’t apply to him.

Charlie Day was tapped to voice Luigi instead of John Leguizamo who played the character in the 1993 live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leguizamo Just Seems Mad He Was Passed Over

This time around he just comes off especially since he wasn’t asked to reprise his role. The studios behind the movie, Illumination and Universal Pictures, went with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day.

Why? Because Day’s stock is higher these days. That’s just how it works. It’s the reason Chris Pratt is doing the voice of Mario instead of the guy who has voiced him for decades and whose name you do not know (It’s Charles Martinet, h/t Google).

There’s no denying Leguizamo has had a great career. He voiced that sloth in like 30 of those Ice Age movies.

But these days, not too many blustery studio execs are bellowing “Get me John Leguizamo!” into the phone through teeth clenching a smoldering cigar.

But he just hosted The Daily Show for a week!

Oh yes, that “institution.” He was part of a murderer’s row of woke hacks and has-beens that included the likes of Al Franken, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and D.L. Hughley.

Great company. Was all of Hollywood busy?

Leguizamo hides behind the argument that the film “messed up the inclusion” to save face from the truth: that they didn’t want to cast him in the first place.

It’s almost like he’s saying “I didn’t want to be in it anyway, it’s not diverse enough.”

That’s how children handle not getting what they want.

Meanwhile, Illumination and Universal could just say “That’s fine because we never wanted you in it from the jump. Glad we’re on the same page.

