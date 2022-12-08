‘Daily Show’ To Try Out A List Of Wokesters To Replace Trevor Noah

Comedy Central will air the final episode of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Thursday. Earlier this year. Noah announced he would depart the program permanently in December.

The network has yet to name a full-time replacement host. In the meantime, the program will try out a series of guest hosts as it ponders the future.

The following personalities will anchor the show starting in 2023:

Leslie Jones

Al Franken

Sarah Silverman

Chelsea Handler

Wanda Sykes

D.L. Hughley

John Leguizamo

Kal Penn

Marlon Wayans

Hasan Minhaj

Leslie Jones is first up, says Comedy Central.

Current “Daily Show” correspondents and contributors Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan will also host various episodes upon the start of the new season.

The list of guest hosts is rather benign and predictable. Each is an ardent member of the progressive movement and a provider of recycled jokes.

Still, the next permanent host will inherit a show of low standards. Despite the media fanboying for Trevor Noah as he departs — the Washington Post declared him a late-night “unicorn” — Noah failed as host of the Daily Show.

Noah lost over 76% of Jon Stewart’s audience since taking over in 2015. He failed for various reasons. Chief among them was the fact he is not funny.

Trevor Noah hosting the low-rated “Daily Show.”

A baffling decision it was to elevate someone without the chops to stir laughter as host of the leading satirical program on television.

So, the next host has only small shoes to fill. But to improve the show would take a talent who’s both unafraid and creatively unique. Limiting the arsenal of bits to Donald Trump, white Americans, and Karens will hardly make a dent in the marketplace.

But stepping outside those lines creates risk. A journalist might call the host racist, transphobic, or even privileged.

Modern satirists would rather sacrifice quality to avoid baseless labels.

We published a column in October examining how there’s never been more fodder for satire. American culture is now satire, from our president to our media to our political correctness. The word “woman” is in dispute. And yet, comedic brands have never been more frightened to produce humor

In short:

Performers used to clap themselves on the back for that killer joke that drew “oohs” from the crowd. Today, they just hope no one in the crowd calls them bigoted on social media. If Donald Trump or white supremacy aren’t the subjects of the joke, it comes with severe risk. The tone might hurt the wrong social media user’s feelings. The backlash is too grave. Performers and their brand partners don’t have the backbone to withstand the heat. Bobby Burack, OutKick.

And therein lies the decision to try out the likes of Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, and Hasan Minhaj. 71-year-old Al Franken, who looks 82, isn’t the answer either.

No one would mistake these characters for the Next Jon Stewart. (The Old Jon Stewart. Not the new one who continues to apologize for being white.)

At least Trevor Noah is out after tonight.